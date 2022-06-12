Fire crews on scene of partial building collapse downtown

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fire crews are at the scene of a partial building collapse at the old Davis Furniture building downtown.

Lou Arnold with the Cincinnati Fire Department says that no one was hurt, and the building has been vacant for at least 20 years.

Arnold says the building might have to be torn down at some point.

The cause of the collapse is unclear at this time.

Parts of north Main street are still closed.

