Heat and storms impacting the Tri-State this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a mixed bag of weather this weekend, we have more active weather headed our way beginning Monday. Overnight we will see the chance for heavy rain at times, especially after midnight. Rain will taper by dawn with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday afternoon we will see spotty storms with a high near 90. This would be our first day this year with a high of 90. A line of very strong storms is forecast on some of our forecast models between 6pm and 10pm. This line could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning, and hail. The threat for tornadoes is small. We are in an elevated threat for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with the heat index at or above 100. It is possible that we will be under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service later this week. That means it will be dangerous for some people and in sensitive health categories. Stay safe and conscious of the conditions in this heat.

There is a chance for isolated storms Thursday. Otherwise the weekend looks great with dry and warm weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.