Hundreds gather, supporting the non-profit that honors young JJ Day’s life

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - After losing their son mysteriously in his sleep over a year ago, the parents of JJ Day continue to honor their son’s life during the “Love Like JJ” 5K on Saturday, June 11.

The local non-profit, “Love Like JJ,” hosted their second annual 5K run at Corwin Nixon Park where more than 600 people registered to raise money for charity.

The organization was created in honor of JJ Day, a nine-year-old who died in his sleep in January 2021.

His parents, while pursuing answers for his death, are hoping to continue his legacy of love by giving back to the community.

Saturday’s run-walk is supporting the Mason Challenger League’s efforts to build adaptive ball fields.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.