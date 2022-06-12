Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The steps to search for a Louisville mother, sister, and daughter continues, almost 3 years after she went missing.

Andrea Knabel was last seen August 13, 2019.

Her family held a set up a search with a nonprofit, Community United Effort (CUE), and their service dogs. They’re a team of trained missing persons professionals that plot, chart, and organize the search. The foundation brought their 12 cadaver service dogs and handlers from 11 states to search about 12 specific areas this Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at The Fire House at Poplar Level and Fincastle.

The goal of the weekend long look was to have areas cleared, so the Knabel’s don’t have to worry about them anymore.

Andrea’s father said when the search began, it was pure chaos, like looking for a moving needle in a haystack.

“Every piece of woods, every dumpster, every viaduct, everything was looked at multiple times. And leads were popping up everywhere, so we were bouncing all around,” Andrea’s father, Mike Knabel said.

The last time they saw Andrea, he said she was in bad shape, it seemed to be carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Andrea’s sister said they were close, and always there for each other.

”When she was getting evicted from her home, and she just had a couple days to get out and I had a wreck, she stopped everything and came and picked me up. That’s just one example,” Andrea’s sister, Erin Knabel said.

Through the years, they said they have had their speculations on where she is.

”I’ve always felt it is the most likely scenario that she left with someone that she knew,” Erin Knabel said.

”We think she was able to reach somebody she knew, and went off into the darkness and something awful happened,” Mike Knabel said.

Ever since then they’ve been doing everything they can to raise awareness, wanting Andrea to see and wander back their way.

The searches on land and on social media won’t stop until they find answers.

”We’re hoping that she’s somewhere away, monitoring all this and planning to come back and come home to us sometime,” Mike Knabel said.

Tips continue coming into the Finding Andrea page on Facebook.

Knabel’s family set up a gofundme page to help support the family with the investigation and to help Knabel’s children. For a link click here.

