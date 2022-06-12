Six months later: Kentucky tornado outbreak recovery update

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On the night of December 10, 2021, several large and destructive tornadoes moved through western and southern Kentucky, killing 81 Kentuckians and leaving thousands without homes and destroying livelihoods of business owners.

Steven Bartos, a butcher at Rian’s Fatted Calf Meat Shoppe in Bowling Green, Kentucky, had significant damage done to his business that still leaves him out of work. Bartos described the extent of the damage with, “the large sign [of Bartos business] that was on top of the roof [of the building of the meat shop] kind of created a battering ram, opened up the roof and then on the sides with the windows, once those were blown in; kind of created a vortex on the inside of it [with] two-by-fours going through walls.... equipment just kind of thrown all over the place.”

And immediately after the damage and devastation, once it was safe to do so, many churches, non-profits and volunteers went to work. One of the larger groups that went to action was the American Red Cross.

Misty Thomas, Executive Director of the Western Kentucky District of the American Red Cross, spoke of how essential volunteers were once help could be given to victims of the tornado damage.

“They [volunteers] helped opened shelters. We [Red Cross] saw people who were Red Cross trained previously opening shelters in their communities. We [Red Cross] have feeding [food pantry] partners who were immediately able to go and help supply some of the food needs for those shelters.”

The American Red Cross served over 100,000 meals, delivered over 41,000 disaster items like hygiene kits and covered over 16,000 overnight stays for families who lost their homes.

As for Bartos’ business, he was helped financially through aid to address the roof of his business and rebuilding the inside of the building.

Bartos hopes to reopen by the beginning of August once the restoration of the building is complete and is keeping a positive attitude, adding that, ”[Bartos] can’t wait to see these businesses open again - just being able to drive through our community and just see all of these businesses all these hard working entrepreneurs back in business again and also us being able to supply Bowling Green [Kentucky] with meats.”

Thirteen counties in western and southern Kentucky are still in long-term recovery mode.

But the road to recovery is far from over. Thomas says, “it’s [the recovery is] going to be a slow and steady progress but there is progress being made. It is very exciting to watch that happen and it gives hope to the communities when they do see these new houses go up.”

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that nearly 2,600 people in Kentucky who were displaced by the storm have been housed through emergency programs - another sign of recovery for Kentuckians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.