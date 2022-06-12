Contests
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day!

Threats for heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail and a small isolated tornado threat is possible Sunday afternoon and evening
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning, a batch of heavy rain will move through our Southwest counties (Locust, Owenton) However, most areas will be dry.

There’s the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm after noon and stick around thorough the afternoon and evening. A few strong to possibly severe-warned storms are possible. Strong winds and hail are the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in some storms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Isolated storms will be possible on Monday, but heat and humidity will overcome rain chances for much of the day as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunshine and steamy weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values around, or warmer than 100º. In these conditions, remember to “beat the heat, check the backseat” before leaving your car.

Rain chances move back in later Thursday and Friday, moderating temperatures next weekend with a drier weather pattern setting up in the tri-state.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the tri-state in drier-than-normal air along with above-normal temperatures - so expect more heat in the Ohio Valley going into the first days of summer. Summer begins June 21st at 5:13 AM EDT.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

