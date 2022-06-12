WATCH: Big names at Hard Rock Casino roast Reds icon Pete Rose

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati hosted “Pete Rose, Roasting a Legend” on Saturday.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman served as the master of ceremonies.

The “Hit King’s” former teammates Ken Griffey Sr. and George Foster joined for the night of fun.

Pete didn’t know what to expect from this roast - but had one wish.

“I hope it doesn’t turn into a gambling show, OK,” he asked.

In typical Pete Rose fashion, he took over the roast and shared the story of when he took the Hall of Famer Willie Mays to eat at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

“Willie said, ‘I’ll be right back. I got to use the restroom.’ He came back. I noticed that he had water all on the both sides of his pants. I said ‘WIllie, what has happened? What is that on your pants?’ He said, ‘you won’t believe this. I was in there taking a pee, and this guy says, ain’t you Willie Mays? Someone just p***ed on me.’ Now, remember somebody in this world p***ed on Willie Mays.”

Griffey Sr., Foster, and Brennaman enjoyed going down memory lane and cracking jokes on the MLB all-time hit leader, leaving him with one final message.

“We only crack jokes on the ones we love, and well, since Johnny Bench couldn’t be here tonight, we got you,” they said.

