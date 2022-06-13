Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One person died in a shooting at an Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said. Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said officers were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday and found a male shooting victim inside a shoe store. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Sunday and wasn’t immediately identified. One person, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody. Albert said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident inside of one store.” He said the motive wasn’t immediately apparent. The mall was cleared and was to remain closed for the day.

Most Read

A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday
The Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

Latest News

Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio
Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several...
Ohio capital city limits how police use force on protesters
Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban