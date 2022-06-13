Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch goes until 10 p.m. Monday.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire Tri-State; excessive heat watch Tuesday
Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to...
No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
The infected patient is a male and is isolated.
Probable case of Monkeypox identified in Ohio, department of health says
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred in Morrow...
Coroner identifies man killed in Morrow house fire