Cincinnati police search for suspect in connection with sexual crime at T.J. Maxx

Police are searching for this man who allegedly sexually assaulted a person at T.J. Maxx on Glenway Avenue on June 1.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati officers are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual crime that occurred at T.J, Maxx on Glenway Avenue on June 1 around 12:30 p.m.

According to a police report, the suspect allegedly touched the victim’s behind without consent and then touched his private parts.

Officers do not have the suspect’s name at this time.

Police say that he is wearing a white shirt, dark pants, tan boots, a black baseball hat, and a green crossbody bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

