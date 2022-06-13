Contests
Double shooting in Roselawn

Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to Cincinnati police.
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

The victims were found in the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive about midnight, police said.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made, and suspect details were not released while the incident remains under investigation.

