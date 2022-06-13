Double shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

The victims were found in the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive about midnight, police said.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made, and suspect details were not released while the incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.