Downtown Skyline reopens with walkup window - but there’s a catch

Make sure to pick up your order before end of business.
Skyline Chili brings back free Coney day
Skyline Chili(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Skyline location at the corner of Court and Vine streets in Downtown Cincinnati has reopened with a new walkup window.

Customers can order and pick-up from the walkup window, which resides in the shade of a handsome yellow awning on the Vine Street side of the restaurant.

But there’s a catch—the location itself is only open until 5 p.m., and there’s no indication on the company’s website that the window will stay open afterward.

Skyline’s other two downtown locations close at 5 p.m. as well.

So... downtown lunch crowd, rejoice! Downtown dinner crowd, there’s always Lucky Dog OTR.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

