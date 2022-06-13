Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say.

Flames broke out at Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar off Centennial Boulevard in Independence sometime after the eatery closed for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Independence Fire Captain Kenny Harney.

He said a kitchen fire extended into the stove’s hood system and the building’s roof.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time, according to the fire captain.

A passerby noticed the blaze and alerted 911 dispatchers just before 2 a.m. Monday.

More than a dozen firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a Dumpster fire but they quickly realized there was more to it, Harney said.

Crews stopped the fire “fairly quickly,” he added.

The stove, hood system and a small area of the roof are damaged, and there is extensive smoke damage throughout the building, he said.

“The initial report was this was some type of hood system malfunction,” Harney said.

Restaurant operators will have to replace their stove and hood system, he said, and there is roof work that needs to be done.

Damage was set at $20,000 to $25,000, he estimated.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire investigators remain on scene.

“The initial report was this was some type of hood system malfunction,” Harney said.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with the Tri-State under an elevated threat of severe...
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
Pete Rose (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)
WATCH: Big names at Hard Rock Casino roast Reds icon Pete Rose
Police are at the scene in Walnut Hills.
Police ID man killed in Walnut Hills shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Video Update
First Alert Forecast For Monday
Average local gas prices shot up nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.08...
Gas prices jump nearly 25 cents a gallon in past week
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to...
Double shooting in Roselawn
DeWine to sign bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers