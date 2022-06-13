Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say.

Flames broke out at Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar off Centennial Boulevard in Independence sometime after the eatery closed for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Independence Fire Captain Kenny Harney.

He said a kitchen fire extended into the stove’s hood system and the building’s roof.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time, according to the fire captain.

A passerby noticed the blaze and alerted 911 dispatchers just before 2 a.m. Monday.

More than a dozen firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a Dumpster fire but they quickly realized there was more to it, Harney said.

Crews stopped the fire “fairly quickly,” he added.

The stove, hood system and a small area of the roof are damaged, and there is extensive smoke damage throughout the building, he said.

“The initial report was this was some type of hood system malfunction,” Harney said.

Restaurant operators will have to replace their stove and hood system, he said, and there is roof work that needs to be done.

Damage was set at $20,000 to $25,000, he estimated.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire investigators remain on scene.

No injuries were reported.

