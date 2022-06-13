First Alert Weather continues into Tuesday with extreme heat warning

Forecast | Radar | Submit your severe weather pictures & videos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Severe storms brought 70 mph winds, heavy lightning, hail 0.75 inches in size and localized flooding to the Tri-State Monday evening.

Damage is widespread across the Tri-State, including downed power lines and trees blocking roads. Some 165,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 7:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire region until 10 p.m.

The entire Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

This also will be our first day of a heat wave that is expected to last through Thursday. It will be hot and humid with daily highs of 90 or above and heat indexes mostly above 100.

>> Monday is Tri-State’s muggiest day in more than a decade 🥵

Here’s what to expect:

Monday night: Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast from 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The primary concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indexes at or above 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A ***AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Slow down, take it easy and drink plenty of fluids. For more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/i3Vr4SzlXp — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) June 13, 2022

Feel-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat and humidity. (WXIX)

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be a chance for isolated storms Thursday night and early Friday.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.