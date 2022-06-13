Gas prices jump nearly 25 cents a gallon in past week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Average local gas prices shot up nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 637 area stations.

Prices in the Cincinnati area are 70.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.96 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel actually fell 4 cents nationally in the past week, however, and costs about $5.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Cincinnati was priced at $4.97 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.34, a difference of 37.0 cents per gallon.

Top 10 gas stations & cheap fuel prices in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

The national average price of gasoline rose 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week and averages $5.01 per gallon on Monday.

The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Record-high average prices for gas keep rising locally and nationally due to soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

>> What gas prices are you seeing? Let us know here <<

Americans now spending $730 million more every day on gasoline than a year ago. June alone could cost Americans $20 billion more to fill their tanks vs last June. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 12, 2022

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.