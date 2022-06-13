Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gas prices jump nearly 25 cents a gallon in past week

Gas prices soar over $5 a gallon in parts of Greater Cincinnati
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Average local gas prices shot up nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 637 area stations.

Prices in the Cincinnati area are 70.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.96 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel actually fell 4 cents nationally in the past week, however, and costs about $5.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Cincinnati was priced at $4.97 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.34, a difference of 37.0 cents per gallon.

Top 10 gas stations & cheap fuel prices in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

The national average price of gasoline rose 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week and averages $5.01 per gallon on Monday.

The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Record-high average prices for gas keep rising locally and nationally due to soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.

>> What gas prices are you seeing? Let us know here <<

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with the Tri-State under an elevated threat of severe...
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
Pete Rose (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)
WATCH: Big names at Hard Rock Casino roast Reds icon Pete Rose
Police are at the scene in Walnut Hills.
Police ID man killed in Walnut Hills shooting

Latest News

A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
First Alert Forecast Video Update
First Alert Forecast For Monday
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Roselawn overnight, according to...
Double shooting in Roselawn
DeWine to sign bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers