Have you seen her? Loveland police searching for missing woman

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to Loveland police.(Loveland Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The Loveland Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Loveland PD posted on Facebook that 23-year-old Alicia Kenny is a critical missing person.

Kenny is described as 5′1″, 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to Loveland police.

She was last seen Saturday evening near Lebanon Road in Loveland, they said in the Facebook post. She was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and sandals at the time, according to Loveland police.

While she does not have a vehicle, Kenny often visits parks in the area, the Facebook post noted.

Call 911 or Northeast Communications at 513-677-7000 if you see Kenny or know her location.

