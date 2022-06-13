Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#15 First Watch, #12, and #4 Type of cuisine: American Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 2692 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45208-1321; 11301 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45249-2340; 104 E. 7th Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202-2504. Also 5655 Harrison Avenue Suite B, Cincinnati, OH, 45248; 7625 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45255; 8118 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45236; 9721 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45251

#14 Taste of Belgium, #8 and #3 Type of cuisine: American, Healthy Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 2692 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1321; 16 West Freedom Way The Banks, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202-7226. Also 3825 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45209

#13 Sacred Beast Diner Type of cuisine: American, Belgian Price: $$ -$$$ Address: 3825 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45209

#11 Red Roost Tavern Type of cuisine: American, Cafe Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 151 W. 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202

#10 Hang Over Easy Type of cuisine: American, Bar Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 13 W. Charlton Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45219

#9 Original Pancake House Type of cuisine: American, Bar Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 13 W Charlton St, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1907. Also 8355 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45255; 9977 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45242

#7 Wild Eggs Type of cuisine: American, Belgian Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati, OH, 45209; 301 E. 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202

#6 Sleepy Bee Cafe and #1 Type of cuisine: American, Cafe Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 301 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-4245; 3098 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1723. Also 8514 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio, 45242

#5 The Echo Type of cuisine: American, Cafe Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 3510 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45208

#2 Sugar ‘n Spice Restaurant Type of cuisine: American, Belgian Price: $$ - $$$ Address: 1203 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Also 4381 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45229



