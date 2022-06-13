Hyde Park race fundraising for cancer research returns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners, walkers, and cyclists will be participating in the annual Hyde Park Blast 4-mile run/walk event at Hyde Park Square on June 25 to raise money for cancer research.

Hyde Park Blast is a nonprofit organization co-founded by two Hyde Park residents, Cheryl Neiheisel and Chad Sims, to engage the community in activities to raise money for cancer research.

Since 2001 the nonprofit raised over $600,000 for area charities including the pediatric cancer charity The Cure Starts Now Foundation.

Hyde Park Blast has been partnering with The Cure Starts Now Foundation for 10 years and will be partnering with them again for the run/walk.

People of all ages are welcome to participate. Those who would like to participate can register online or the day of the event.

Here is the event schedule:

7:30 AM 4-mile Run/Walk

9:00 AM Kids Fun Run

12:45 PM Cycling Begins

4:00 PM Block Party

4:00-5:00PM The Sunburners

6:30-8:00 PM Stays In Vegas

8:30 PM Pro 1/2/3 Mens Cycling

9:00 PM-Midnight Audio Graffiti

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.