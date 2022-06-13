Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to not guilty by reason of insanity, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Judge David Gormley on Wednesday approved a required evaluation by a mental health professional. Myers faces 27 criminal counts including attempted aggravated murder in the March 11 gunfire along the highway in Delaware County.

Most Read

A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday
The Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

Latest News

1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio
Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several...
Ohio capital city limits how police use force on protesters
Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban