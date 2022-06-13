Contests
Military identifies World War II soldier from Ashland

U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen (Source: DPAA)
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen (Source: DPAA)((Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a soldier from Ashland who was was killed while fighting in France during World War II have now been positively identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday the soldier is Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen, 26.

U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen((Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency ))

Pfc. Bowen was actually accounted for back in March, but the news release was delayed until his family received their full briefing.

According to military officials, in January 1945, Pfc. Bowen’s unit was attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France when they were surrounded by German forces.

Only two men from his company made it through German lines, the rest were either captured or killed, said military officials.

Bowen’s body could not be immediately recovered, due to the heavy fighting.

DPAA historians said their scientists used anthropological analysis to identify Pfc. Bowen.

His burial is now scheduled for July 22, 2022 in Shiloh.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

