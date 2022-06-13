Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday afternoon, Spotty storms will develop. The high temperature will rise to 90 degrees for the first time this year. It’s also the first day of a heat wave expected to run Monday through Thursday.

We could see a line of showers and thunderstorms with very strong wind gusts. Be storm ready between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. We could see heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning and hail. There also is an isolated threat of tornados. The overnight low will only fall to 75 degrees.

The heat wave will last most of the work week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indexes at or above 100.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Feel-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be a chance for isolated storms Thursday night and early Friday.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.