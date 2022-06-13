Monday is Tri-State’s muggiest day in more than a decade

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State on Monday afternoon recorded its highest dewpoint in 11 years, according to the National Weather Service.

The dewpoint reached 80° Fahrenheit at C7VG for the first time since July 11, 2011, per NWS. It’s only the seventh day on record at the site in which the dewpoint has reached 80°F.

The record at CVG is 82°F, reached on July 17, 1943, according to NWS.

Near Record Humidity This Afternoon at CVG - Where Official Observations are Made @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ksB5AUC0Ih — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) June 13, 2022

Dewpoint is NWS’s preferred measure of “humidity.” It measures the temperature to which air outside must be cooled to achieve a relative humidity of 100 percent, at which point the air cannot hold more water in gas form.

The higher the dewpoint, the more moisture in the air and the muggier it will feel outside.

>> Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire Tri-State; Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

The Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center as of this writing.

Monday is also our first day of a heat wave that is expected to last through Thursday. It will be hot and humid with daily highs of 90 or above and heat indexes mostly above 100.

A ***AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Slow down, take it easy and drink plenty of fluids. For more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/i3Vr4SzlXp — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) June 13, 2022

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indexes at or above 100.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

After the storm risk today, our attention turns to the heat. With HEAT ALERTS being issued on Tuesday. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Wr2eaF67Y2 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 13, 2022

Feel-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

