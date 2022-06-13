Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Severe storms move through the Tri-State

Viewer-submitted photos from Lebanon to Hamilton to Hebron.
Viewer-submitted photos from Lebanon to Hamilton to Hebron.(WXIX)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast | Radar Submit your severe weather pictures & videos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorm cells are pummeling the Tri-State with 70mph winds, hail and heavy lightning Monday evening.

>> LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Tri-State, 144k without power

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Tri-State, 144k without power
Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR

Latest News

Viewer-submitted photos from Lebanon to Hamilton to Hebron.
Monday's thunderstorms in Greater Cincinnati
logo
HOT, HOT, HOT! Tuesday then HOT, HOT, HOT! Wednesday
Summer heatwave hits the Tri-State
Monday is Tri-State’s muggiest day in more than a decade
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day