PHOTOS: Severe storms move through the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorm cells are pummeling the Tri-State with 70mph winds, hail and heavy lightning Monday evening.

>> LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Tri-State, 144k without power

Astonishing viewer-submitted photos of the storms currently rolling through the Tri-State 📸 pic.twitter.com/Tg8u25sEJa — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 13, 2022

Storm cell looming over Mt. Adams near Downtown Cincinnati 😳



Submit your pics&vids >> https://t.co/DlhEXgkKa3 pic.twitter.com/erAizY8aF8 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 13, 2022

