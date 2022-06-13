Police: Suspects elude officers in Glendale after home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for multiple suspects and the white vehicle in which one of them fled after a foot-chase through Glendale Sunday afternoon.

The suspects were involved in a home invasion prior to the chase, according to Glendale police.

It began early Sunday evening as a car pursuit out of Warren County after police say the suspects were involved in a home invasion.

The suspects crashed near Sharon and Chester roads in Sharonville and fled on foot. Officers from multiple jurisdictions chased them.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the crash, according to Glendale police. Multiple other suspects remain at-large.

One of the suspects was picked up by a white vehicle sometime after the crash.

No other details were provided.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

