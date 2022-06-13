Probable case of Monkeypox identified in Ohio, department of health says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A probable case of Monkeypox has been identified in an Ohio adult, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced Monday.

The infected patient is a male and is in isolation, he explained. Dr. Vanderhoof did not disclose where the individual lives or how the male might have contracted the virus.

Dr. Vanderhoff said they are currently awaiting confirmation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus could spread from animals to humans through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals, the CDC says.

Human-to-human transmission may happen through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, according to the CDC. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores, per the CDC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.