Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire Tri-State; Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Tri-State until 10 p.m.

The Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

This also will be our first day of a heat wave that is expected to last through Thursday.

It will be hot and humid with daily highs of 90 or above and heat indexes mostly above 100.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

The overnight low will only fall to 75 degrees.

>> Monday is Tri-State’s muggiest day in more than a decade 🥵

Here’s what to expect:

Monday night: Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast from 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The primary concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with heat indexes at or above 100.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Feel-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be a chance for isolated storms Thursday night and early Friday.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

