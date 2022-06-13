Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
Severe Storms Develop this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and isolated tornado possible
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust
Pete Rose (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)
WATCH: Big names at Hard Rock Casino roast Reds icon Pete Rose
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Man who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son
WATCH: DeWine signs bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing