TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc

Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the facility(Clermont County Jail)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A now-former TQL employee is facing charges after allegedly searching mass shootings and massacres online and bringing a loaded gun to the workplace.

Vincent Neely, 24, is being held on a $50,000 bond for violating TQL’s concealed carrying prohibition, according to the Clermont County complaint document.

On June 9, Union Township detectives were called by the TQL manager to help in firing Neely and getting him off the Ivy Points Boulevard property, the document reads.

Neely was searching the internet for “weapons, optics for weapons, historical massacres, mass shootings and different religious things,” the document claims. His internet searches raised safety concerns for employees, the court complaint states.

Detectives arrived at TQL in Union Township and talked with Neely.

When asked if he had a gun on him, Neely told the detectives he had one in his gym bag, the officer wrote in the court document. A Glock 22 .40 with a fully loaded 15-round magazine was found, according to the court filing.

Neely is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the facility, the judge wrote in the court order.

The 24-year-old will undergo a mental health evaluation, the judge declared. In the court order, the judge wrote that Neely was seeing “demons” and performing exorcisms.

