Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trial begins for Cincinnati man who turned himself in on murder charge

Demetrius Lowery
Demetrius Lowery(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The alleged murderer of Dondre Kelsor, 28, will appear in court on Monday for his trial.

Demetrius Lowery, 40, turned himself in to Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering Kelsor on June 6, 2020 around 10:30 p.m. during the protests of early June 2020.

>> Man turns himself in for fatal shooting in OTR during protests

It happened at an apartment building on Back Street of McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine, according to prosecutors.

Lowery is accused of chasing Kelsor into the building following “a sudden dispute” and shooting him multiple times.

By the time police got to the scene, Kelsor had died.

Lowery faces charges with murder and improper use of a firearm.

He is also charged with carrying a firearm under disability after being convicted in 2016 of trafficking in marijuana, according to court documents.

He is expected to show in court at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene in Walnut Hills.
Police ID man killed in Walnut Hills shooting
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust
Angel Kidd
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager after she isn’t rehired: court docs
James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years....
Gulf War veteran, wife in fear of losing home as inflation drives up rent

Latest News

Strong storms possible Monday
Strong storms possible Monday evening
Police: Suspects elude officers in Glendale after home invasion
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis