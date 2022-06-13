Trial begins for Cincinnati man who turned himself in on murder charge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The alleged murderer of Dondre Kelsor, 28, will appear in court on Monday for his trial.

Demetrius Lowery, 40, turned himself in to Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering Kelsor on June 6, 2020 around 10:30 p.m. during the protests of early June 2020.

It happened at an apartment building on Back Street of McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine, according to prosecutors.

Lowery is accused of chasing Kelsor into the building following “a sudden dispute” and shooting him multiple times.

By the time police got to the scene, Kelsor had died.

Lowery faces charges with murder and improper use of a firearm.

He is also charged with carrying a firearm under disability after being convicted in 2016 of trafficking in marijuana, according to court documents.

He is expected to show in court at 10 a.m.

