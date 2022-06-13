Contests
UC football sets program record with season tickets numbers

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati football program has accomplished yet another milestone following the historic 2021-22 season.

On Monday, the UC Athletic Department announced they have sold out of season tickets for the upcoming season.

The more than 23,500 season tickets sold for the 2022 season is a school record, surpassing the 22,000 purchased last year, according to the Athletic Department.

Fans can still buy single-game tickets for all six Bearcats home games. Tickets start as low as $25, except for the Indiana game, UC said Monday.

[Buy single game tickets]

“We are thrilled that our fans continue to prove that Nippert Stadium is the toughest place to play in college football,” Deputy Athletic Director Anthony Di Fino said. “Their dedication to the Bearcats and their ability to sell out our stadium shows that this is a special place. What a great story to tell when most venues and programs across the country are trending backwards in their pursuit for sellouts. We applaud every season ticket holder for their commitment to the program.”

The Bearcats’ 2021 season was the best in program history.

Head coach Luke Fickell helped lead UC to an undefeated 13-0 regular season, which culminated in an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Not long after their season ended with a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, UC announced the university would be joining the Big 12 in 2023.

Fans who are not 2022 season ticket holders are encouraged to sign up for the waiting list for 2023 season tickets now.

