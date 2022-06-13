Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Women accused of abusing children with metal knuckles, sheriff’s office says

Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.
Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two women in North Carolina were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Natalie “Shane” Childress is accused of intentionally hitting children in her care with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious physical harm.

The children’s mother, Jessica Renee Sanders, told Child Protective Services the children were not home when investigators went to the house to assess the abuse.

Deputies arrived at the residence, however, and found the children hiding.

Due to the children’s injuries, deputies requested EMS and the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities say the children were taken to a children’s hospital abuse and trauma center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial building collapse in Over-the-Rhine
Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR
The Tri-State is under an elevated threat of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center
First Alert Weather: Elevated threat of severe storms as heat wave begins
John Brown
3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust
Pete Rose (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)
WATCH: Big names at Hard Rock Casino roast Reds icon Pete Rose
Ohio's "Permitless Carry" law goes into effect June 13, 2022.
Ohio ‘Permitless Carry’ law goes into effect Monday

Latest News

Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Have you seen her? Loveland police searching for missing woman
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
Former lawyer Michael Avenatti, center, is seen in a file photo. Avenatti said he hasn’t...
Disgraced lawyer Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges
DeWine signs bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers