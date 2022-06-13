Contests
Young boy found wandering on busy road, alone and scared, after dad left to go drinking: court docs

Misael Deleon
Misael Deleon(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old boy was found wandering, alone and scared, on a busy, four-lane road in Delhi Township over the weekend, seeking help after his father left him home alone to go drinking, court records show.

The child said his dad leaves him and his 7-year-old sister home alone “often for a long time to go drink,” Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit.

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, of Delhi Township, on Saturday night.

He “created a substantial risk to his son, of whom he has custody, by leaving him home alone while going drinking,” court records state.

Deleon is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges including endangering children and driving under an OVI license suspension.

His first court appearance in the case is 9 a.m. Monday.

