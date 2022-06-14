1 shot, 2 in custody in West End, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is shot and two others are in custody in the West End early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Colerain Avenue for a report of a shooting about 4 a.m., according to the night chief, Lt. Tim Lanter.

The shooting victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

Two people were in custody shortly after, including one in handcuffs.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police say they are still investigating.

