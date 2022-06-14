23-year-old killed in Miami Township motorcycle crash
Jun. 14, 2022
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash on June 11 in Miami Township in Hamilton County.
Deputies were called to a crash on Brower Road near the Miami Fort Power Plant around 10:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Michael Moses was riding a 2004 Honda CBR bike when it went off the road and hit a pole.
Moses was thrown from the bike and died, the sheriff said. Deputies did not say if Morris was wearing a helmet.
Moses was restricted to daytime-only operation of the motorcycle when he crashed, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.
