Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Christ Hospital begins using new robot to fill thousands of prescriptions daily

Christ Hospital begins using new robot to fill thousands of prescriptions daily
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The XR2 Robot at Christ Hospital is helping lessen medication errors in an efficient and safe manner.

The robot replaces an old automated system that was 25-years-old.

The older model robot filled 20% of meds and the XR2 will outwork the old model by filling 95% of medications.

That’s 6,000 doses a day.

“Technology has changed a lot in the last 25 years,” explains Christ Hospital Network Director of Pharmacy Services Justin Gamble. “This is really the next in pharmacy automation. Everything is 100% barcoded, it takes all of the manual labor out of picking medications and takes human error out of it.”

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, 10% of hospital patients will experience a medication error.

The robot can take the human error out of filling prescriptions and eliminate a huge cost associated with these issues.

“This makes sure that Christ Hospital has the latest technology to ensure that our patients are getting the safest care possible,” Gamble continues, “And that our pharmacy is operating efficiently. And that’s especially important in today’s labor shortage.”

For the first 45 days of operation, 100% of prescriptions must be verified by an employee. After that, 5% will need to be checked for errors. This upgrade has been a long time coming.

So far, it seems it was worth the wait.

“This has been about a five-year project for me getting this in here,” says Gamble, “We had to do a full remodel of the pharmacy in order to get it in here. So I’ve been working a long time on this. So last Wednesday was an exciting day for all of us.”

In the two weeks since the robot was put to work, there has been no error detected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in NKY, court docs say
Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Bizarre storm clouds over Cleves
‘Long night’ as thousands remained without power after storms
Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

Latest News

(WBAY file photo)
After more than 60 years in business, Colerain Bowl will close on June 30
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The single motorcycle crash happened late Saturday.
23-year-old killed in Miami Township motorcycle crash
Marcus Fiesel (FOX19 NOW)
Man convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel should ‘never get out of prison,’ prosecutor says