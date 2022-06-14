Contests
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes comments at minicamp

(AP Photo/David Richard)
(AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Dan DeRoos and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Tuesday at the first day of Browns minicamp.

On Monday, KRPC2 in Houston reported two more women are in the process of filing lawsuits against Watson for sexual misconduct.

The new pending lawsuits against Watson comes less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the QB.

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct earlier this year.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, has previously released a statement to 19 News regarding the potential lawsuits:

Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

