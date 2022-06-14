Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes comments at minicamp

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Tuesday at the first day of Browns minicamp.

On Monday, KRPC2 in Houston reported two more women are in the process of filing lawsuits against Watson for sexual misconduct.

The new pending lawsuits against Watson comes less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the QB.

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct earlier this year.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, has previously released a statement to 19 News regarding the potential lawsuits:

We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the particular cases to speak for themselves.

Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.