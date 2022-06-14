Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cooling Centers: Here’s where to escape dangerous heat

Cooling centers are starting to open around Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday amid a heat wave and...
Cooling centers are starting to open around Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday amid a heat wave and thousands without power from severe storms Monday night.(WTOC)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cooling centers are starting to open around Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday amid a heat wave and thousands without power from severe storms Monday night.

Daytime highs will reach 96 degrees, but feel-like temperatures will soar to 105 to 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Feel-like temperatures are expected to reach 109 on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday
Worst storm outages in Tri-State since 2012 Derecho, Duke Energy says

Crossroads West Side, Oakley, East Side and Florence buildings opened at 9 a.m. “for anyone who wants to sit in the air conditioning, grab a soda, charge devices or get some work done,” said Crossroads spokeswoman, Eric Caproni.

“The Mason location is closed this morning because it has no power, but we’re hoping to have it open to the community once power is restored there as well.”

>> Monday was Tri-State’s muggiest day in more than a decade 🥵

Crossroads locations:

  • West Side: 8575 Bridgetown Road (Cleves, OH 45002)
  • Oakley: 3500 Madison Road (Cincinnati, OH, 45209)
  • East Side: 4450 Eastgate S Dr. (Cincinnati, OH, 45245)
  • Florence: 828 Heights Blvd. (Florence, KY, 41042)

Hamilton County officials will announce something soon with its EMA agency, according to county spokeswoman Bridget Doherty.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency also has issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the Tri-State through midnight Tuesday.

The Agency says it expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

FOX19 NOW checked with cities such as Cincinnati and Hamilton and will update this story once we hear back.

When we asked Butler County officials if they were opening cooling centers, their EMA director, Matt Haverkos, directed us to MidPoint Libary System’s five locations in the eastern portion of the county as facilities open to the public.

The libraries are all closed on Sundays until after Labor Day.

  • MidPointe Library Middletown: 125 South Broad Street, Middletown; Hours Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.
  • MidPointe Library Liberty Township: 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234 (inside Liberty Center’s Foundry Building, 2nd floor between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dillards), Liberty Township. Hours: Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • MidPointe Library Monroe: 1 Tennessee Avenue, Monroe; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • MidPointe Library Trenton: 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • MidPointe Library West Chester: 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We asked a city spokeswoman if Middletown planned to open cooling centers.

She responded that the city and Duke Energy are working to get power restored to the approximately 14,000 customers as quickly as possible.

“We recommend that citizens reach out to faith-based organizations to see if they have power and offer a cool place,” a city spokeswoman, Melissa Knight, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

She provided reminders and tips from the city’s health department related to heat emergencies and alerts this week:

  • Recycle fresh air indoors by putting fans in the windows
  • Coffee, tea, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages are natural dehydrators; DRINK WATER
  • Do any outdoor activities before noon and after 6 pm
  • Check on elderly family or neighbors often
  • Check with local churches to see if they are offering cooling centers throughout the day and early evening
  • For those able to drive and go places, complete errands during heat of the day to access cooling in grocery stores, banks, libraries, etc

Places to visit to get cool

Friends/Family homes

Faith-based facilities – check with community churches

Feeding programs like Salvation Army

Local library

Grocery stories

Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
SWAT responds after man shoots at police officers in NKY, source says
Bizarre storm clouds over Cleves
‘Long night’ ahead as 148k remain without power, storm damage widespread
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police

Latest News

Rumpke will begin trash pickup early due to extreme heat.
Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat
rumpke
Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge Monday night, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash
More than 84,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of...
More than 82K without power after severe storm causes widespread damage, Duke Energy says