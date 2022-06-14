Cooling Centers: Here’s where to escape dangerous heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cooling centers are starting to open around Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday amid a heat wave and thousands without power from severe storms Monday night.

Daytime highs will reach 96 degrees, but feel-like temperatures will soar to 105 to 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the entire Tri-State from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Feel-like temperatures are expected to reach 109 on Wednesday.

Crossroads West Side, Oakley, East Side and Florence buildings opened at 9 a.m. “for anyone who wants to sit in the air conditioning, grab a soda, charge devices or get some work done,” said Crossroads spokeswoman, Eric Caproni.

“The Mason location is closed this morning because it has no power, but we’re hoping to have it open to the community once power is restored there as well.”

Crossroads locations:

West Side: 8575 Bridgetown Road (Cleves, OH 45002)

Oakley: 3500 Madison Road (Cincinnati, OH, 45209)

East Side: 4450 Eastgate S Dr. (Cincinnati, OH, 45245)

Florence: 828 Heights Blvd. (Florence, KY, 41042)

Hamilton County officials will announce something soon with its EMA agency, according to county spokeswoman Bridget Doherty.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency also has issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the Tri-State through midnight Tuesday.

The Agency says it expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

FOX19 NOW checked with cities such as Cincinnati and Hamilton and will update this story once we hear back.

When we asked Butler County officials if they were opening cooling centers, their EMA director, Matt Haverkos, directed us to MidPoint Libary System’s five locations in the eastern portion of the county as facilities open to the public.

The libraries are all closed on Sundays until after Labor Day.

MidPointe Library Middletown: 125 South Broad Street, Middletown; Hours Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

MidPointe Library Liberty Township: 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234 (inside Liberty Center’s Foundry Building, 2nd floor between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dillards), Liberty Township. Hours: Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MidPointe Library Monroe: 1 Tennessee Avenue, Monroe; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MidPointe Library Trenton: 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MidPointe Library West Chester: 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We asked a city spokeswoman if Middletown planned to open cooling centers.

She responded that the city and Duke Energy are working to get power restored to the approximately 14,000 customers as quickly as possible.

“We recommend that citizens reach out to faith-based organizations to see if they have power and offer a cool place,” a city spokeswoman, Melissa Knight, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

She provided reminders and tips from the city’s health department related to heat emergencies and alerts this week:

Recycle fresh air indoors by putting fans in the windows

Coffee, tea, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages are natural dehydrators; DRINK WATER

Do any outdoor activities before noon and after 6 pm

Check on elderly family or neighbors often

Check with local churches to see if they are offering cooling centers throughout the day and early evening

For those able to drive and go places, complete errands during heat of the day to access cooling in grocery stores, banks, libraries, etc

Places to visit to get cool

Friends/Family homes

Faith-based facilities – check with community churches

Feeding programs like Salvation Army

Local library

Grocery stories

