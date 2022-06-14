Driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is dead in a Pleasant Ridge crash overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

District 2 officers said they were called to the intersection of Highland Drive and Lester Road at 10:08 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred on Highland Avenue between Ridge Avenue and Lester Road, according to the night chief.

The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he or she succumbed to injuries from the crash, Lt. Tim Lanter said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and it was the only one involved in the crash, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

