Fairfield Walmart shooting suspect to undergo mental health evaluation: court docs

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another in the late May shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart will undergo a mental health evaluation following a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents say.

Anthony Brown, 32, will undergo the evaluation and the examiner will need to report the findings back to the court by July 23, according to a document from the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

Brown was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability on June 2, court records show.

The 32-year-old allegedly killed Adam Lee Black, 35, on May 26 during an attempted robbery, the Fairfield Township police incident report explained. Black was shopping at the store at the time of the shooting.

A Walmart employee was shot in the chest and taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was released from the ICU a few days later, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Pridemore said during Brown’s bond hearing on June 3.

During the June 3 hearing, Brown’s bond was reduced from $5 million to $1.2 million. His attorney, Clyde Bennett II, called the original bond amount “unconstitutional.”

However, a Butler County Clerk of Courts record obtained on June 14 shows Brown is now being held with no bond.

Brown’s next scheduled court date is July 26, three days after the examiner is to report the results from the 32-year-old’s psych evaluation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.