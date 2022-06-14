Man on oxygen trapped in Loveland home after falling tree cuts power

This is a developing story as of 10 p.m. Monday and will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tree fell in Loveland during Monday evening’s storms, trapping inside a man who relies on oxygen.

The tree fell through power lines. The power have been shut off, and his son has had to bring up a generator. The family is trying to get the oxygen going.

The house is on Hibiscus Road. The large tree still covers much of the house and lays over multiple cars as of 9:45 p.m.

Inside the home is 69-year-old Rick Berchtold. His family says he is bed-ridden and relies on oxygen due to a medical condition.

“He’s doing ok, he’s doing ok,” said Shawn Berchtold, Rick’s sister. “He’s the big brother, so he’s supposed to be there for us. So, we want him to know that we’re out here for him.”

Rick’s two granddaughters are trapped also in the home. One of them has a medical background.”

“I am concerned to a point, but not so bad, because my oldest niece is 18,” Shawn said. “She’s in there, and she’s a nurse’s assistant.”

Shawn says the 18-year-old has been helping care for Rick while Rick’s wife has been in the hospital for the past four weeks. The family is not sure if Rick’s wife is going to come home.

She says Rick has always been a shoulder for the family to lean on, even donating his kidney to one of his sisters.

“He’s my oldest brother,” Shawn said. “He’s the one who has always sheltered us and looked out for us, as well as my sister, who he gave the kidney to. And he’s my only living brother.”

