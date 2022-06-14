First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning has been issued as it will feel near 105 degrees or higher Tuesday afternoon.

While daytime highs will reach 96 degrees Tuesday, the heat wave will last most of the work week with heat alerts in effect the next few days. Feel-like temperatures will range from 105º to 110º.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be a chance for isolated storms Thursday night and early Friday.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures, in the 80s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.

