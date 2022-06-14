Joey Votto joins young fan to make pregame TikTok video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media star -- sorry, Cincinnati Reds star -- Joey Votto made one fan’s night on Monday.

Standing in the crowd of Monday’s Reds game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a young girl held a sign reading “Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?”

Votto, being the rising star on social media he is, granted the fan her wish.

In true Cincinnati sports fashion, the two did the most fitting of dance moves: the griddy.

Nothing like hitting the Griddy pregame with @JoeyVotto. pic.twitter.com/mpc82bIuYa — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 14, 2022

The Reds star had been absent from social for all of his career, up until recently.

Votto joined Instagram in March and then TikTok. His funny video posts have been widely popular amongst Reds fans.

Votto’s interactions with fans is nothing new, as many Reds fans know by now.

Last year, the Reds’ star got ejected from a game, much to the dismay of one fan, Abigail. The young girl’s mom posted a photo of a broken-hearted Abigail who just wanted to see her favorite player play.

Seeing the post from Abigail’s mom, Votto and the Reds helped cheer up the 6-year-old by gifting her a signed ball and taking a photo with his young fan.

I have an update on the sad Abigail situation! It took a couple of innings, but she eventually cheered up with some popcorn! And Joey Votto is SO KIND- he signed this amazing ball for her!! Thank you so much Mr. Votto & the wonderful @Reds ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aIsHx3r42N — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 20, 2021

Wow, this blows my mind!! Abigail is happy to help her favorite player & team in any way that she can! 😄❤️⚾️ Thank you all for your kindness! Abigail is LOVING every minute of Joey Votto’s tear (just ask our neighbors about her excited screaming during every game! 😂)!!! https://t.co/vS2lgjhoG5 — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) August 21, 2021

