Joey Votto joins young fan to make pregame TikTok video

Joey Votto acknowledges an ovation from the crowd after his solo home run in the third inning...
Joey Votto acknowledges an ovation from the crowd after his solo home run in the third inning to collect his 1,000th career RBI on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media star -- sorry, Cincinnati Reds star -- Joey Votto made one fan’s night on Monday.

Standing in the crowd of Monday’s Reds game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a young girl held a sign reading “Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?”

Votto, being the rising star on social media he is, granted the fan her wish.

In true Cincinnati sports fashion, the two did the most fitting of dance moves: the griddy.

The Reds star had been absent from social for all of his career, up until recently.

Votto joined Instagram in March and then TikTok. His funny video posts have been widely popular amongst Reds fans.

Votto’s interactions with fans is nothing new, as many Reds fans know by now.

Last year, the Reds’ star got ejected from a game, much to the dismay of one fan, Abigail. The young girl’s mom posted a photo of a broken-hearted Abigail who just wanted to see her favorite player play.

Seeing the post from Abigail’s mom, Votto and the Reds helped cheer up the 6-year-old by gifting her a signed ball and taking a photo with his young fan.

