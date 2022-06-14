Contests
LIVE: Prosecutors to discuss parole hearing for man convicted of murdering Marcus Fiesel

By Natalya Daoud and Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Clermont County prosecutor and Hamilton County prosecutor will be discussing the parole hearing of a man who was convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child.

Marcus Fiesel, a child living with autism, was being fostered by David and Liz Carroll.

The Carrolls wrapped Fiesel in a blanket, put tape around him and then left the boy in a closet where it reached over 100 degrees, Tekulve said.

They then left to attend a family reunion in Kentucky and once they returned home 30 hours later, Marcus was dead.

Instead of calling police, the prosecutor says David and Liz Carroll covered Marcus’s body with clothes and put him in a large box.

David and his live-in girlfriend Amy Baker drove to an abandoned chimney in Brown County where David then lit the box on fire, Tekulve said.

The prosecutor says David then collected Marcus’s remains and threw them in the Ohio River.

Tekulve says the Carroll’s then faked the boy’s disappearance.

David Carroll pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

He will be up for parole in July.

“He took the plea, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s the break that he got,” Don White, the top prosecutor in Clermont County at the time, told FOX19. “He should serve a whole lot longer than 15 or 16 years.”

David Carroll is convicted of murdering an autistic toddler in 2007.
David Carroll is convicted of murdering an autistic toddler in 2007.

Tekulve says Liz was convicted on all charges and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after more than 50 years.

Amy Baker confessed to her involvement in the case but was not charged because she provided the information leading to the Carroll’s convictions, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The agency that placed Marcus in the Carroll’s care, Lifeway for Youth, was investigated and had its license revoked by the state in 2007.

The foster care agency appealed the state’s decision but ultimately lost that appeal.

