Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond.

According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m. Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby. Both children were unresponsive and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but the troopers from the Gaylord Post will continue their investigation.

