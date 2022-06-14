More than 94K without power after ‘squall’ causes widespread damage, Duke Energy says

Forecast | Radar | Submit your severe weather pictures & videos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 94,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of 167,000 nearly 12 hours ago when severe storms caused widespread damage in Greater Cincinnati.

Most of the outages are in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties, according to the utility’s website.

Duke Energy Maps

Duke Energy crews worked through the night assessing damage and making repairs, but it remains unclear when power will be restored, according to Sally Thelen, a utility spokeswoman.

By early Tuesday, Duke Energy’s website posted an “Important storm restoration update” saying it remains unclear when power will be restored.

Duke Energy blames the damage on a “squall,” which is a sudden, sharp increase in wind speed lasting minutes, as opposed to a wind gust, which lasts seconds. A squall is usually associated with heavy rain, thunderstorms or heavy snow.

“The storms that ripped through the Greater Cincinnati area earlier this evening took down numerous trees, powerlines and poles,” Duke Energy’s website states.

“Due to the widespread and severe nature of the damage caused by the squall, we will need to adjust many of our initial estimated times of restoration in the areas hardest hit. Crews will be working through the night to make repairs and further access damage. We will provide restoration updates as the work progresses. Thank you for your patience.”

The storms brought 70 mph winds, heavy lightning, hail 0.75 inches in size and localized flooding, according to FOX19 NOW’s Weather Team.

Damage was widespread across the Tri-State, including downed power lines and trees blocking roads, especially in the Butler County city of Hamilton.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a peak wind gust of 56 mph at 6:01 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The weather service is “confident” the storm damage was caused by all straight-line winds, Meteorologist Brandon Peloquin said early Tuesday.

They received reports of some flooding in Butler County, he said, adding that he had no further details.

“The strong winds were the bigger impact we saw, causing some of the damage we saw, downed trees, downed power lines, things of that nature,” he said.

“I think the chance of a tornado happening in southwest Ohio was extremely low last evening. That complex of thunderstorms that moved through was producing mainly straight-line winds.”

