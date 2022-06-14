Multiple dogs treated for heat-related medical issues at Hamilton County shelter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday’s heat wave is having an impact at Cincinnati Animal CARE, Hamilton County’s officially licensed animal shelter.

The shelter reported early Tuesday evening that four of its dogs have been treated with heat-related medical issues.

As a consequence of the heat, the shelter announced it’s waiving all adult dog adoption fees through Friday.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is at 225 percent capacity. A spokesperson says the dated facility was not built to accommodate as many dogs as it has, and staff cannot keep overflow areas cool enough.

“At this point, housing multiple dogs per kennel is on the table, but that introduces even more safety concerns,” the spokesperson said.

Those who can’t adopt can foster for free. The shelter provides supplies and medical care.

