Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rumpke crews will be out early every day this week in an attempt to service as many customers as possible before the area experiences the forecasted extreme heat.

“Safety is a top priority for our team,” Region Vice President Bill Rumpke III said in a news release. “The high temperatures that are predicted for the remainder of the week make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”

Rumpke reminds customers that trash and recycling should always be placed at the curb in the evening.

Placing material at the curb the night before scheduled collection helps prevent missed collections when start times are adjusted for weather and traffic conditions.

“We understand the importance of the work that we do, and we want to make sure that our customers don’t experience delays with collection. We appreciate everyone’s assistance.”

