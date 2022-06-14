Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rumpke crews will be out early every day this week in an attempt to service as many customers as possible before the area experiences the forecasted extreme heat.

“Safety is a top priority for our team,” Region Vice President Bill Rumpke III said in a news release. “The high temperatures that are predicted for the remainder of the week make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”

Rumpke reminds customers that trash and recycling should always be placed at the curb in the evening.

Placing material at the curb the night before scheduled collection helps prevent missed collections when start times are adjusted for weather and traffic conditions.

“We understand the importance of the work that we do, and we want to make sure that our customers don’t experience delays with collection. We appreciate everyone’s assistance.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Neely, 24, is ordered to have no contact with TQL employees and stay away from the...
TQL worker fired, arrested after searching mass shootings online, bringing gun to work: court doc
Scene of a SWAT standoff in Northern Kentucky
SWAT responds after man shoots at police officers in NKY, source says
Bizarre storm clouds over Cleves
‘Long night’ ahead as 148k remain without power, storm damage widespread
A kitchen fire at a northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of...
Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time
Alicia Kenny, 23, is described as 5'1", 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to...
Backpack of missing Loveland woman found, turned in to police

Latest News

rumpke
Rumpke adjusting schedules due to extreme heat
A driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge Monday night, according to...
Update: Coroner IDs driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash
More than 84,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of...
More than 84K without power after severe storm causes widespread damage, Duke Energy says
Wind damage reports (in blue) from the 2012 derecho. A path of about 800 miles.
Worst storm outages in Tri-State since 2012 derecho, Duke Energy says