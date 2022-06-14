State investigators called in to search for missing Loveland woman

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are in the Tri-State helping local law enforcement in the case of a missing 23-year-old woman.

Alicia Kenny disappeared Saturday. Her family says she was out on a nature walk, something she does frequently.

Kenny is listed as critically missing.

She was last seen near Lebanon Road in Loveland, according to police. She was reportedly wearing dark pants, a white shirt and sandals at the time.

The 23-year-old is described as 5′1″, 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Alicia’s mother, Marcy says a delivery driver found Alicia’s backpack with Alicia’s phone, ID and wallet inside of it and turned it in to police. The driver told police he couldn’t recall where he found it but that he found it somewhere on his route.

“There’s no scenario that I can think of that she would leave her backpack,” Marcy said Monday. “[...]Everything is now separated from her. The only thing... so, for two days she’s been out there with just the clothes on her back.”

Marcy also says Alicia asked her friends to come to pick her up on Saturday, but no one did.

“On Saturday, she did try to contact people to pick her up, because she doesn’t drive. She asked them to come pick her up from Loveland, and nobody would, and now she’s gone.”

Call 911 or Northeast Communications at 513-677-7000 if you see Kenny or know her location.

