SWAT responds after man shoots at police officers in NKY, source says
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT team is at a scene in Fort Thomas Monday night.
The scene is near the intersection of South Fort Thomas Avenue and South Grand Avenue.
A source tells FOX19 that a person fired gunshots at Fort Thomas police and has now barricaded themselves inside a building.
