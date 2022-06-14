SWAT responds after man shoots at police officers in NKY, source says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT team is at a scene in Fort Thomas Monday night.

The scene is near the intersection of South Fort Thomas Avenue and South Grand Avenue.

A source tells FOX19 that a person fired gunshots at Fort Thomas police and has now barricaded themselves inside a building.

FOX19 is at the scene.

Regional SWAT at the scene of a barricaded subject in Fort Thomas. (WXIX)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

