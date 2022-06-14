Teen charged in crash that killed Edgewood High student

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The teen driver in an April crash that killed an Edgewood High School student has been charged.

Hallie Deaton, 15, died after the crash at the intersection of Trenton Oxford Road (Ohio 73) and Wehr Road near Edgewood Middle School in Wayne Township.

She was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Butler County Juvenile Court, a 16-year-old male was charged with vehicular manslaughter on June 9.

The court documents indicate the 16-year-old was driving a Mustang westbound on SR 73 when he drove left of the double yellow lines and was struck by a Chevy Silverado that was traveling eastbound.

The crash involved a total of nine people, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deaton was one of four teens in the Mustang, the crash report indicated.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Edgewood City School District today is mourning the loss of one of our high school students as a result of injuries sustained. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of this student,” Edgewood City Schools posted after the crash.

The other vehicle involved was a Chevy Silverado that had a family of five inside. No one from the Silverado was taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on June 17.

